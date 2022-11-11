Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) PT Lowered to C$30.00 at Haywood Securities

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Haywood Securities from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 51.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PXT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Shares of TSE:PXT traded up C$0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$19.77. 220,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,020. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.60. Parex Resources has a twelve month low of C$18.20 and a twelve month high of C$30.44.

In related news, Director G.R. (Bob) Mac Dougall acquired 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$20.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,016.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$357,155.92. In other news, Director G.R. (Bob) Mac Dougall acquired 2,400 shares of Parex Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$20.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,016.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,138 shares in the company, valued at C$357,155.92. Also, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo acquired 7,500 shares of Parex Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$21.07 per share, with a total value of C$158,007.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,079,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,742,031.78. Insiders bought 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $219,783 in the last quarter.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

