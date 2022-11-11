PARSIQ (PRQ) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.34 Million

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 11th. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $14.41 million and $1.34 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PARSIQ token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0832 or 0.00000494 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded down 22.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000356 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $99.66 or 0.00593615 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,191.13 or 0.30920437 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000361 BTC.

PARSIQ Token Profile

PARSIQ was first traded on October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,215,032 tokens. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net. The official website for PARSIQ is parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.net.

PARSIQ Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

