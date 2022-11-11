Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR) Shares Sold by Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA reduced its stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 275,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,677 shares during the quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA’s holdings in Pathfinder Acquisition were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Pathfinder Acquisition by 216.8% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,328,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,989,000 after acquiring an additional 908,902 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in Pathfinder Acquisition by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,059,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,373,000 after buying an additional 609,547 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition by 209.8% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 576,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after acquiring an additional 390,107 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition by 2.1% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 549,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 11,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition by 46.7% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 479,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 152,608 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pathfinder Acquisition Stock Performance

Pathfinder Acquisition stock remained flat at $9.97 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,070. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average is $9.86. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $9.99.

Pathfinder Acquisition Company Profile

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology or technology-enabled sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

