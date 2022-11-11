Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAO) Short Interest Update

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 285.7% from the October 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $401,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $2,508,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $1,003,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $10,029,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $5,015,000. 70.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of PLAO remained flat at $10.23 during trading hours on Friday. 10 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,322. Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $10.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.18.

About Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the healthcare, food and beverage, logistics, agribusiness, education, and financial services sectors primarily in Latin America.

