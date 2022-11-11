Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ: PTEN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/1/2022 – Patterson-UTI Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $22.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/1/2022 – Patterson-UTI Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/1/2022 – Patterson-UTI Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler to $24.00.

10/28/2022 – Patterson-UTI Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $24.00 to $26.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/24/2022 – Patterson-UTI Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/12/2022 – Patterson-UTI Energy is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/7/2022 – Patterson-UTI Energy had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

10/3/2022 – Patterson-UTI Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/26/2022 – Patterson-UTI Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $21.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $18.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.45. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $20.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.19%.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $133,328.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 348,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,569,744. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,334 shares of company stock valued at $1,488,098. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,469,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $549,064,000 after buying an additional 476,464 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,989,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $371,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,253 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,463,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,186,000 after purchasing an additional 215,120 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,578,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,882,000 after purchasing an additional 534,785 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,833,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,746,000 after purchasing an additional 697,141 shares during the period. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

