Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.45.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Paychex Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 71.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYX opened at $121.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.23 and a 200 day moving average of $121.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $105.66 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Paychex will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 79.60%.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.