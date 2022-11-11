Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stake Increased by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 210.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,978 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 44.7% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYX stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.82. 14,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,541,370. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.66 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The company has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 79.60%.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.45.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

