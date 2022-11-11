Paycore Minerals (CVE:CORE) Trading Up 6.3%

Paycore Minerals Inc. (CVE:CORE – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.02 and last traded at C$1.01. Approximately 4,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 17,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.

Paycore Minerals Stock Up 5.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.29. The firm has a market cap of C$27.99 million and a P/E ratio of -0.26.

Paycore Minerals Company Profile

Paycore Minerals Inc operates as a junior exploration company. The company explores for gold, lead, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the FAD property located on the Eureka-Battle Mountain trend in Nevada, the United States. The company is based in Thunder Bay, Canada.

