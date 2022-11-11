Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) PT Raised to $10.00

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Payoneer Global from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

Payoneer Global stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.00. The company had a trading volume of 162,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,696,765. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.78 and a 200-day moving average of $5.62. Payoneer Global has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.99 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Transactions at Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $148.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Payoneer Global will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael G. Levine sold 4,555 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $30,700.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,165,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,853,542.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Payoneer Global news, SVP Itai Perry sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $33,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,694. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael G. Levine sold 4,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $30,700.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,165,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,853,542.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 315,858 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,627. 6.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYO. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in Payoneer Global by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 20,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,579 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter worth $524,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Payoneer Global by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

About Payoneer Global

(Get Rating)

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

Further Reading

