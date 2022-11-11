PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Shares Gap Up to $25.09

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.09, but opened at $26.98. PDF Solutions shares last traded at $28.92, with a volume of 2,518 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PDFS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of PDF Solutions from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

PDF Solutions Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions ( NASDAQ:PDFS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.50 million. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,140,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,644,000 after purchasing an additional 43,128 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,028,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,679,000 after purchasing an additional 14,417 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PDF Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,198,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in PDF Solutions by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,005,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,618,000 after buying an additional 27,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PDF Solutions by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 793,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,065,000 after buying an additional 8,061 shares during the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.