PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Short Interest Down 59.2% in October

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a decline of 59.2% from the October 15th total of 73,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 354,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PEDEVCO Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PED traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.22. 214,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,566. The company has a market cap of $104.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.96. PEDEVCO has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $2.44.

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 million. PEDEVCO had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 172.08%.

In related news, CEO Simon G. Kukes purchased 187,648 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $183,895.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,681,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,588,163.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Simon G. Kukes purchased 187,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $183,895.04. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,681,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,588,163.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Simon G. Kukes acquired 38,742 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $41,066.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,828,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,117,934.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 477,106 shares of company stock worth $540,964. Insiders own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PEDEVCO by 224.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 28,497 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in PEDEVCO by 167.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 26,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in PEDEVCO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held approximately 32,870 net Permian Basin acres located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,580 net Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin acres located in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

