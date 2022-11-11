Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

PBA has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.14.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of PBA opened at $34.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.25. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of $28.89 and a 1 year high of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.89.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

