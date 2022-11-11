PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Shares Sold by Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 78.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 32.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 119.9% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 181.1% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

In other news, CEO David Spector acquired 20,000 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.71 per share, with a total value of $274,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 232,574 shares in the company, valued at $3,188,589.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Price Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

Shares of NYSE:PMT traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.47. 7,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,327. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $19.14. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.36.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -127.89%.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

