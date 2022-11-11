Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

PFGC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

Performance Food Group Price Performance

PFGC stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.46. 1,683,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,435,194. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $38.23 and a 1-year high of $58.38. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The food distribution company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider George L. Holm sold 32,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $1,696,530.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,465,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,536,173.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider George L. Holm sold 32,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $1,696,530.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,465,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,536,173.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $26,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,155,606.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,904 shares of company stock valued at $1,744,495. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Performance Food Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Performance Food Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,062,328 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $766,824,000 after buying an additional 155,981 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 29.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,658,530 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $628,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092,172 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $677,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,095 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Performance Food Group by 14.0% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,060,054 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $308,517,000 after purchasing an additional 742,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,481,192 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $279,047,000 after buying an additional 248,404 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

See Also

