Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
PFGC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.
Performance Food Group Price Performance
PFGC stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.46. 1,683,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,435,194. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $38.23 and a 1-year high of $58.38. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35.
Insider Buying and Selling at Performance Food Group
In related news, insider George L. Holm sold 32,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $1,696,530.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,465,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,536,173.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider George L. Holm sold 32,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $1,696,530.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,465,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,536,173.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $26,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,155,606.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,904 shares of company stock valued at $1,744,495. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Performance Food Group
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Performance Food Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,062,328 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $766,824,000 after buying an additional 155,981 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 29.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,658,530 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $628,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092,172 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $677,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,095 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Performance Food Group by 14.0% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,060,054 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $308,517,000 after purchasing an additional 742,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,481,192 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $279,047,000 after buying an additional 248,404 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Performance Food Group Company Profile
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Performance Food Group (PFGC)
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.