PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.65-$1.67 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $730.00 million-$730.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion. PerkinElmer also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.89-$7.91 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on PKI. Barclays lowered their price target on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America downgraded PerkinElmer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $158.10.

NYSE PKI traded up $7.08 on Friday, hitting $143.46. 1,510,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,207. PerkinElmer has a fifty-two week low of $113.46 and a fifty-two week high of $203.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer during the first quarter worth approximately $382,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 11.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

