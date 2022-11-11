PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.65-$1.67 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.06-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion. PerkinElmer also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.89-$7.91 EPS.

PerkinElmer Trading Up 5.2 %

PerkinElmer stock traded up $7.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,510,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,207. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.15. PerkinElmer has a twelve month low of $113.46 and a twelve month high of $203.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.10.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.71%.

PKI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered PerkinElmer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $158.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in PerkinElmer by 25.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in PerkinElmer by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

