Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) to Issue $0.05 — Dividend

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, November 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PR opened at $10.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.61. Permian Resources has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 4.63.

Insider Transactions at Permian Resources

In other Permian Resources news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,107,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,194,301.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Permian Resources news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $665,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 947,983 shares in the company, valued at $9,005,838.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,107,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,194,301.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 240,000 shares of company stock worth $2,327,900. 29.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permian Resources

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Permian Resources stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Permian Resources Co. ( NASDAQ:PR Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 154,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Permian Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Permian Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

