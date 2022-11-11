Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.49 billion-$4.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.53 billion.

Perrigo Stock Performance

Shares of PRGO traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,066,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,661. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.95. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.06 and a beta of 0.92. Perrigo has a 52-week low of $31.32 and a 52-week high of $44.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Perrigo will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -165.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Perrigo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus raised shares of Perrigo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perrigo

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Perrigo by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,469,000 after buying an additional 554,915 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,270,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,110,000 after buying an additional 193,783 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,149,000 after buying an additional 460,102 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,402,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,913,000 after buying an additional 109,204 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,246,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,918,000 after buying an additional 147,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

