Pershing Square (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $31.52

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.52 and traded as high as $33.23. Pershing Square shares last traded at $32.18, with a volume of 134,443 shares changing hands.

Pershing Square Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.57.

Pershing Square Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th.

Pershing Square Company Profile

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

