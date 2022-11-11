Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.50

Petropavlovsk PLC (LON:POG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.65 ($0.02). Petropavlovsk shares last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.01), with a volume of 26,359,046 shares traded.

Petropavlovsk Stock Down 13.4 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.95, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of £47.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.00.

About Petropavlovsk

Petropavlovsk PLC operates as a gold mining company in the Far East of Russia. It principally holds interests in the Pioneer, Albyn, and Malomir mining assets, as well as holds various gold licenses located in Amur region. The company also produces silver deposits. In addition, it provides construction, project and engineering, research, repair and maintenance, and transportation services; and operates educational institutes.

