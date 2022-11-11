Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Regatta Capital Group LLC

Regatta Capital Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Pfizer by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 878,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,456,000 after buying an additional 153,642 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Pfizer by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 64,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 9,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management grew its position in Pfizer by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 7,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.61. The company had a trading volume of 280,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,926,704. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $261.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $61.71.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.44.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

