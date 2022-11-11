Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.40-$6.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $99.50 billion-$102.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.60 billion.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE PFE traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.47. The stock had a trading volume of 856,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,926,704. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.55. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $266.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pfizer

Several analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $47.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.44.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after purchasing an additional 79,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.