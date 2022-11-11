Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 45.8% from the October 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Pharming Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

Pharming Group Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PHAR traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.49. The stock had a trading volume of 22,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,052. Pharming Group has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $12.98. The firm has a market cap of $750.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81 and a beta of -0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.