Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 75.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,553 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM opened at $93.25 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $112.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.16 and its 200-day moving average is $96.32. The company has a market capitalization of $144.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.22.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

