Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Mizuho from $35.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.18% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.20.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance
NASDAQ PECO opened at $31.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.76, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.58. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $36.35.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.
