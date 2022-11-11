Pictet Asset Management SA Has $1.06 Billion Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,112,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,820 shares during the quarter. American Water Works makes up about 1.5% of Pictet Asset Management SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 3.91% of American Water Works worth $1,058,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 259.0% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works to $172.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works to $151.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.33.

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded down $3.54 on Friday, reaching $143.97. The company had a trading volume of 10,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,049. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.49. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.77 and a twelve month high of $189.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

