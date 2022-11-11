Pictet Asset Management SA Raises Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,562,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 892,634 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.48% of PayPal worth $388,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in PayPal in the first quarter worth $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 272.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 100.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in PayPal in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in PayPal by 34.9% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.05. The company had a trading volume of 399,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,926,042. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.97. The stock has a market cap of $101.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.06, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $215.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.02.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.