Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 103,946 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Pictet Asset Management SA decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,716,533 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 103,946 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 0.7% of Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Visa were worth $534,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 7,648.7% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 78,476 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 7.1% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

V stock traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $203.38. The company had a trading volume of 164,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,123,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.85. The company has a market capitalization of $384.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.10.

Visa announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 21.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.14.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

