Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 537,891 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,924,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 537,891 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Allegion were worth $286,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Allegion in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegion in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Allegion by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Allegion by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALLE traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.75. 12,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,773. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $87.33 and a 52 week high of $137.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $913.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.58 million. Allegion had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 59.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 33.40%.

Several brokerages have commented on ALLE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

In related news, CEO John H. Stone bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,305,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,740,680.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

