Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 835,241 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Pictet Asset Management SA decreased its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,423,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835,241 shares during the quarter. Johnson Controls International comprises approximately 0.9% of Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $642,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 15,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 153,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after buying an additional 7,145 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 14.8% in the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.43.

Shares of JCI stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.88. The company had a trading volume of 121,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,771,480. The company has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $81.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 63.35%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

