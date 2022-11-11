Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Trading Up 10.3%

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 10.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $69.22 and last traded at $68.31. 4,921 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 429,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.93.

PLL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Monday, September 5th. B. Riley raised their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Piedmont Lithium presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.25.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.37 and a 200 day moving average of $53.99.

In other Piedmont Lithium news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 6,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $350,053.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,259 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,508.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 6,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $350,053.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,259 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,508.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 7,324 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $458,775.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,432.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter valued at $335,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter worth $257,000. swisspartners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 120,000 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 108.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 480 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

