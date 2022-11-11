PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 212,200 shares, a decline of 43.9% from the October 15th total of 378,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 213,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PML. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 7.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 12,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 5.3% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 30,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 9.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 7.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PML traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.04. 349,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,414. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.63 and its 200 day moving average is $10.60. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Announces Dividend

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%.

(Get Rating)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.