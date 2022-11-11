Pineapple Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGY) Short Interest Down 80.6% in October

Pineapple Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 336,200 shares, a drop of 80.6% from the October 15th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pineapple Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEGY. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Pineapple Energy in the 1st quarter worth $1,214,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Pineapple Energy in the 1st quarter worth $892,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pineapple Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $283,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pineapple Energy during the first quarter valued at about $629,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Pineapple Energy during the first quarter valued at about $545,000.

Pineapple Energy Price Performance

Pineapple Energy stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,430,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,510. Pineapple Energy has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.80.

Pineapple Energy Company Profile

Pineapple Energy ( NASDAQ:PEGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pineapple Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 44.36%. The business had revenue of $5.89 million during the quarter.

Pineapple Holdings, Inc provides photovoltaic solar energy systems to residential homeowners in the United States. It offers a range of installation services, including design, engineering, procurement, permitting, construction, grid connection, warranty, monitoring, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems.

