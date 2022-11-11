Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Sold by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. decreased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,697,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,727,827 shares during the quarter. Plains All American Pipeline makes up 3.2% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned 2.94% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $203,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAA. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 93,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 40.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter worth $110,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 6.4% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 18,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PAA. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of PAA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.34. 87,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,801,324. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.71. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $12.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.14.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

