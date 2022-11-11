Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 610,900 shares, a drop of 50.3% from the October 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSTV. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Plus Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Plus Therapeutics to $5.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plus Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSTV. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 33,735 shares during the period. Otter Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 855,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 142,417 shares during the period. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,526,000. 15.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plus Therapeutics Trading Up 5.8 %

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:PSTV traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.46. The company had a trading volume of 239,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,201. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.57. Plus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.38.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

