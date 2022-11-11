PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.62) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:PMVP)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Jones now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.62) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.67). The consensus estimate for PMV Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.66) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PMV Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.71) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.77) EPS.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03.

PMVP stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $25.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.44.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 55.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 618,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,886,000 after acquiring an additional 21,964 shares during the last quarter.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

