Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL) Plans $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Pollard Banknote Stock Performance

Pollard Banknote stock opened at C$16.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$452.22 million and a P/E ratio of 33.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.09. Pollard Banknote has a 52-week low of C$15.77 and a 52-week high of C$46.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.77, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$115.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$124.46 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pollard Banknote will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pollard Banknote Company Profile

PBL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Acumen Capital cut their target price on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Pollard Banknote from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and eGaming Systems. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

Further Reading

