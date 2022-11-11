PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPJE) Short Interest Update

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPJE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 228,800 shares, a growth of 1,558.0% from the October 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,222,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
PPJ Healthcare Enterprises Stock Performance
PPJE stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Friday. 4,968,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,467,727. PPJ Healthcare Enterprises has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.
About PPJ Healthcare Enterprises
