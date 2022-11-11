Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) and Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) Head to Head Analysis

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Rating) and Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Precipio and Cue Health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precipio $8.85 million 2.11 -$8.53 million ($0.46) -1.79 Cue Health $618.11 million 0.85 $86.42 million ($0.88) -4.02

Cue Health has higher revenue and earnings than Precipio. Cue Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Precipio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precipio -113.77% -46.25% -37.22% Cue Health -6.24% 5.50% 3.99%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Precipio and Cue Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

9.8% of Precipio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.9% of Cue Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Precipio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.4% of Cue Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Precipio has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cue Health has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Precipio and Cue Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precipio 0 0 0 0 N/A Cue Health 0 1 1 0 2.50

Cue Health has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 125.99%. Given Cue Health’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cue Health is more favorable than Precipio.

Summary

Cue Health beats Precipio on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Precipio

Precipio, Inc., a healthcare solutions company, provides diagnostic products, reagents, and services in the United States. It provides diagnostic blood cancer testing services. The company offers IV-Cell, a proprietary cell culture media that enables simultaneous culturing of four hematopoietic cell lineages; HemeScreen, a suite of robust genetic diagnostic panels; ICE-COLD PCR, a proprietary and patented specimen technology that increases the sensitivity of molecular based tests; and COVID-19 antibody tests. It sells ICE-COLD-PCR technology kits to bio-pharma customers. Precipio, Inc. has collaborations with academic institutions specializing in cancer research, diagnostics, and treatment. The company is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

About Cue Health

Cue Health Inc., a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors. It also provides COVID-19 testing kits for the Cue Health Monitoring System The company was formerly known as Cue Inc and changed its name to Cue Health Inc. in December 2017. Cue Health Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

