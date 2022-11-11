Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Receives $126.11 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Precision Drilling

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDS. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 3.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 0.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 310,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 599.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 115.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 335,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,046,000 after acquiring an additional 179,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 14.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Price Performance

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Shares of PDS stock opened at $83.65 on Friday. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of $29.26 and a 1 year high of $87.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.98 and its 200-day moving average is $65.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

