PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet cut PriceSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

Shares of PSMT stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.15. The stock had a trading volume of 103,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,655. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.53. PriceSmart has a fifty-two week low of $56.29 and a fifty-two week high of $88.30.

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $659,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 616,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,615,055.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $659,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 616,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,615,055.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 9,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $560,461.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 548,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,929,975.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,121 shares of company stock worth $5,103,894 in the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSMT. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 2.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in PriceSmart by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in PriceSmart by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

