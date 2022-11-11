PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered PriceSmart from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

PriceSmart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,655. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.74. PriceSmart has a 12-month low of $56.29 and a 12-month high of $88.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS.

In other news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $604,946.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,153,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,800,841.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $659,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 616,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,615,055.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $604,946.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,153,755 shares in the company, valued at $183,800,841.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,121 shares of company stock worth $5,103,894. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PriceSmart

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSMT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,783,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,560,000 after acquiring an additional 54,019 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 6.3% during the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,635,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,165,000 after purchasing an additional 96,803 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 2.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,471,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,424,000 after buying an additional 39,610 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 3.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,136,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,443,000 after buying an additional 34,127 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,651,000 after buying an additional 47,850 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

