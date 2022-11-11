Primo Water Co. (PRMW) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 28th

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th.

Shares of Primo Water stock opened at $14.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.69 and a 200-day moving average of $13.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -159.32 and a beta of 1.11. Primo Water has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $571.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.74 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Primo Water will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRMW. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Primo Water in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Primo Water during the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Primo Water by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Primo Water during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Primo Water by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Primo Water from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

