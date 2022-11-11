Principal Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSWW) Short Interest Update

Principal Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSWW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a decline of 57.9% from the October 15th total of 83,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 658,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Principal Solar Price Performance
Principal Solar stock remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Friday. 347,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,722,305. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01. Principal Solar has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.08.
Principal Solar Company Profile
