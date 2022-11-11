PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) PT Raised to C$7.00

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PRV.UN. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Haywood Securities decreased their price objective on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.90 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of CVE:PRV.UN opened at C$2.30 on Thursday. PRO Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$1.80 and a 12 month high of C$2.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.30.

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

