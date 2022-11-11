ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.44% of ProShares Pet Care ETF worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAWZ. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 191.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Pet Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000.

ProShares Pet Care ETF Trading Up 6.9 %

PAWZ stock opened at $49.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.64 and its 200 day moving average is $51.73. ProShares Pet Care ETF has a 12-month low of $43.47 and a 12-month high of $82.84.

