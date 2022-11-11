ProShares UltraShort Yen (NYSEARCA:YCS) Stock Price Down 3.6%

ProShares UltraShort Yen (NYSEARCA:YCS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $59.55 and last traded at $59.74. Approximately 110,149 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 126% from the average daily volume of 48,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.99.

ProShares UltraShort Yen Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Yen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YCS. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Yen during the second quarter worth about $274,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Yen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,295,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Yen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,515,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Yen during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,244,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort Yen by 28.7% in the second quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 84,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 18,925 shares in the last quarter.

