Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th.

Prospect Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years. Prospect Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 84.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Prospect Capital to earn $0.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.0%.

Prospect Capital Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PSEC opened at $7.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Prospect Capital has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $9.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 80.95%. The firm had revenue of $184.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Prospect Capital will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Prospect Capital from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Prospect Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Prospect Capital

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSEC. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Prospect Capital by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,349,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after buying an additional 195,707 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 150,857 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 149.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 141,635 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 711,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 93,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $714,000. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

See Also

