Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th.

Prospect Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years. Prospect Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 84.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Prospect Capital to earn $0.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.0%.

Prospect Capital Stock Performance

PSEC stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,495,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,923. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.37. Prospect Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $9.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $184.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.74 million. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 8.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Prospect Capital will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Prospect Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Prospect Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Prospect Capital by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Prospect Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Prospect Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. 7.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prospect Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Prospect Capital from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

