Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) by 670.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223,967 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.53% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 84.4% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,794,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,677 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,256,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,121,000 after acquiring an additional 685,238 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 47.5% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,065,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,430,000 after acquiring an additional 343,149 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 19.4% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 588,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,940,000 after purchasing an additional 95,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $13,024,000.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Up 10.6 %

Shares of PTGX opened at $8.53 on Friday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $38.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Protagonist Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTGX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.30. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 291.70% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. As a group, research analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PTGX shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- specific antagonist peptide that is in Phase II clinical trials for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-235, an orally delivered interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist for the treatment of IBD and non-IBD indications.

